It’s been ten years since the first Galaxy smartphone debuted, and Samsung is celebrating with a handful of promotions. Most notably, the company is offering a full year of YouTube Premium access with select Samsung Galaxy devices, including the S10 and Note 9.

The best gifts for Android users

YouTube Premium offers aren’t all that uncommon with new device launches. In fact, Samsung has offered 4-month promos in the past, and Google offers 6 months of the service with its Pixel smartphones.

However, this one-year promotion Samsung has put together for YouTube Premium is one of the longest we’ve ever seen. It’s a pretty killer value with access to the service for a full 12 months. Generally, that would cost $11.99 each month, making this a $144 freebie with your new device. That, though, is the catch here.

While Samsung is offering this as part of its “Galaxy Day” celebration that’s designed to say thank you to its users, this promotion can only be redeemed with a new device purchase. Any Galaxy S10-series or Galaxy Note 9 device purchased between June 4th and June 30th is eligible for the free year of Youtube Premium. Best Buy extends that offer to July 13th.

Current users can’t apply the promotion to their accounts. Notably, the promo also can’t be redeemed if the user has ever had a YouTube Premium account.

Those conditions aside, this is still a great offer for those who qualify. The Galaxy S10+ is still one of the best all-around Android phones available today, and its smaller siblings are stellar as well. Samsung is also offering free Galaxy Buds with purchases this week.

Find out how you can take advantage of an exclusive YouTube Premium trial on us for Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+, S10 5G and Galaxy Note9 owners. Just our way of saying Happy Galaxy Day. Buy any Galaxy S10 or Note9 from a participating retailer.

Fill out your purchase details in the Shop Samsung app to register.

Once approved, your free trial code will be delivered via email within 4-6 weeks. Check status here.

Redeem your free trial code by 9/30/2019 through the Shop Samsung app or via email.

More on YouTube:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: