Google Stadia pre-orders are now live with pricing for the Founder’s Edition starting at $129.

The cloud gaming platform Founder’s Edition bundle comes complete with a limited Night Blue Stadia Controller, Chromecast Ultra, 3 Months of the Stadia Pro subscription, the ability to choose your own Stadia Gamertag or ‘Stadia Name’ and a limited Stadia Buddy Pass.

For those wondering what’s in the actual box, you’ll simply get the aforementioned Stadia controller and the Chromecast Ultra. If you care a great deal for the size, the Stadia controller measures in at 6.4-inches by 4.13-inches — a sizeable but comfortable gamepad comparable to others already on the market.

Those who pre-order will also get a free copy of Destiny 2: The Collection, which will be playable even if your subscription lapses after the initial three-month trial period.

Introducing the Stadia Founder's Edition. A $300 value for just $129. Pre-order now → https://t.co/tG1QJ57ryE pic.twitter.com/HxylSEvlKu — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) June 6, 2019

Should you choose to pre-order, you’ll be given confirmation shortly before release; allowing you to claim you unique online Stadia username before anyone else. This could prove to be the draw for many gamers that want to be among the first on the platform with the most unique player tags.

There is no solid release date other than ‘November 2019’. We do expect further details to emerge between now and the launch of the potential Pixel 4, which will no doubt allow Google to talk up the power of the cloud gaming platform.

To pre-order, simply head to the official Google Stadia launch page.

More on Google Stadia: