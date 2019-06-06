During today’s Stadia Connect event, Google is revealing the answers to the big three questions people have been asking about Stadia—pricing, games, and launch info. We now know that Google Stadia will launch first on a variety of devices later this year.

Back at GDC, Google demonstrated that Stadia games would be playable on Chromecasts, Chrome OS devices, and Pixel phones. This built up the hope that Stadia would be available on all of these platforms from day one, and Google has delivered. During the first Stadia Connect, Phil Harrison revealed that their game streaming service would launch on Chromecasts, Chrome OS devices, Pixel phones, and Google Chrome.

Stadia is closely tied with Google Chrome, meaning any device with a Chrome browser can play Stadia games. This includes Chrome OS, Android devices, Mac, PC, and Linux computers of all kinds.

For Pixel devices, Harrison specified that a Stadia Android app would be available on Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a. This app will not be available on other Android devices at launch, but, again, Stadia will be available via the Chrome browser just like on desktop.

On the Chromecast side of things, Stadia may be exclusive to the Chromecast Ultra, as no mention of the original Chromecast devices was made.

Updating…