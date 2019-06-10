Pre-orders open for Funko Pop skinned Gears of War on Android, iOS

One of the most popular Xbox exclusives in the form of Gears of War is heading to Android and iOS devices later this year courtesy of Gears POP!

The title is a collaboration between Microsoft Studios and toymaker Funko Pop! and will feature a much more cutesy art and character style than found on the full-fat Gears of War for home consoles.

You’ll be able to take control of a ton of popular characters including General Raam, Marcus Fenix, Augustus Cole, Damon Baird, and what appears to be yet another Carmine character. All of these familiar faces will be making their debut on iOS and Android in Funko Pop! style rather than their more gritty versions — meaning you’ll either love it or hate it.

While this Gears of War title was announced at E3 2018, a new trailer and further game details were shared at E3 2019. The cartoony gameplay looks to have adopted a MOBA rush style of gameplay rather than the cover shooter that Gears of War series is more well known for.

Pre-orders have now opened up on the Google Play Store for the first time since the original announcement. This means you can register ahead of the official launch and be one of the first to give the Clash Royale clone a go ahead of everyone else.

Given the popularity of the Gears of War franchise and Funko Pop! collectible bobblehead-style toys, we are sure this will be a hit when it finally becomes available on Android and iOS devices later this year. Check out the gameplay preview video to get a feel for this upcoming Gears of War mobile game.

As for pre-registration and pre-ordering, Android users can head to the Google Play Store, iOS users can head directly to the App Store.

