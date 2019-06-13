5G is going to be a huge deal when it finally arrives, but there needs to be sufficient hardware first. The Galaxy S10 5G is one of the first “mainstream” devices with the connectivity, and now it’s arrived at AT&T, but with a catch.

Like the Verizon variant which launched about a month ago, the Galaxy S10 5G is a “supercharged” version of the normal S10 with maxed out specs, a much bigger screen, and 5G connectivity. However, AT&T is only selling the device to its business and developer customers. If you’re an average Joe just looking for this high-end device, you’ll be out of luck.

For those who can buy it, AT&T is offering it with a solid deal attached. The Galaxy S10 5G costs just $999 (for a limited time) on AT&T, the same price as a base-model Galaxy S10+. That’s pretty great considering the S10 5G offers up twice the storage at 256GB and the same 8GB of RAM.

Customers on the new AT&T Business Unlimited Preferred plan can use the Galaxy S10 5G, Samsung’s first 5G device and the most advanced phone in the S Series, on our 5G mmWave (5G+) network. Our 5G+ network is available today in very limited parts of 19 cities, with plans to reach parts of at least 30 cities. For a limited time, businesses can order the Galaxy S10 5G with 256GB internal memory through their AT&T account representatives for $999.99, the same price as our 128GB LTE Galaxy S10+.

While it’s a bit of a shame to see the Galaxy S10 5G restricted on AT&T, it makes sense for the time being. The carrier currently only supports 19 cities for 5G, and even then it’s “very limited” portions of those cities. Right now, customers aren’t missing out on much. If you’re eligible to purchase, sales start June 17th.

