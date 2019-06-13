One of the best semi-safety features with the Google Play Store has been the refund decision system. If you made an errant purchase or bought something in an app by mistake, being able to get your money back almost instantly was an incredibly excellent inclusion.

We have some bad news though (via Android Police), as a recent update to the Google Play Store support pages has confirmed some changes to the refunds decision system. Usually, it would take 15 minutes to get your refund, but now “it can take up to four business days to get a decision.”

It may not take that long in every case, but it could, in theory, take even longer if you try and request a refund over a holiday weekend too. That isn’t exactly ideal if you’ve inadvertently purchased an expensive app, or mistakenly bought a widely expensive in-game add-on. I have used this neat little safety net a couple of times in the past with some games that ended up being nothing like their Play Store listing would suggest.

That said, even though the increase in wait time for refunds is coming into force, it may help improve the decision-making process. Having a little longer to work out why a refund has been requested may prevent issues where you’re no longer able to claim any money back.

We’ve heard tons of horror stories from readers and friends that have been denied a refund from the Play Store, so hopefully this goes some way to alleviating the problems. It’s just a shame that it is going to take longer. If you have any problems of your own and ended up getting them resolved, let us know in the comments section below.

