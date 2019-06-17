In addition to medical advancements from the AI division, Google has a presence in health as a cloud provider. Pharmaceutical giant Sanofi today announced a partnership with Google Cloud to work on “healthcare innovation” and migrate to the Google Cloud Platform.

Sanofi develops and manufactures prescription drugs and vaccines. Areas of focus include “consumer healthcare, primary care, specialty care for oncology and rare diseases, and care in emerging markets.” Alphabet company Verily and Sanofi already have a joint venture called Onduo that focusses on simple diabetes management.

Today’s collaboration is focussed on “accelerat[ing] the cycle of healthcare innovation to populations throughout the world.” Sanofi will leverage Google Cloud’s “modern infrastructure and advanced analytics such as machine learning and artificial intelligence.”

As the cost of development of new healthcare products has increased, life sciences companies are looking to data driven, digital innovation to help fuel the creation of accessible healthcare advancements.

The first core initiative between the two companies is an “Innovation Lab to test and explore solutions.”

Enhance the understanding of patients and diseases

Drive productivity gains for business operations

Promote patient outcomes and access to healthcare through the use of technology

Sanofi will also transition to the Google Cloud Platform to modernize infrastructure and migrate workloads. This includes “building an analytics and machine learning platform to glean better insights” from data. The company touted Google’s “incredible network of experts across the healthcare industry.”

“We are confident that Google will greatly accelerate our journey towards becoming a data-centric life-science company, while also helping health care ecosystems enhance and integrate their capabilities towards prevention, identification and prediction of disease.”

As Google competes with Amazon and Microsoft on cloud, its key advantage is machine learning-powered services that are suited for the vast volumes of data that the health industry needs stored and processed.

As a global, diversified, and digitally enabled healthcare company, we’ve established ourselves as an industry leader. Today, we’re announcing a collaboration with @Google to bring better treatments to patients, faster. Watch to learn more. pic.twitter.com/vDRy2RZNuy — Sanofi (@sanofi) June 18, 2019

