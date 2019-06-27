GIFs are a remarkably expressive form of communication that helps to succinctly convey a shared feeling. Many of Google’s apps have integrated GIF features, while the company acquired the Tenor platform last year to expand its offering. Google is now adding a “Share” button for GIFs in Image Search.

According to Google, “GIF search interest” in Image Search has nearly tripled over the past five years.

GIFs have become an essential part of communicating with friends and family. Whether we’re texting, emailing, or posting online, we’re always on the hunt for that perfect GIF.

To make sharing easier, Google Images is adding a “Share GIFs” section to mobile search. Every Google result for a shareable GIF features a button that allows for direct sending to different apps, including Gmail, Hangouts, Android Messages, and WhatsApp.

The shareable GIFs that appear here have been uploaded from streaming services, movie studios, the YouTube community, and other content creators. This is a particularly common practice today, with networks branding GIFs to help advertise shows. However, the upside is higher-resolution content compared to user-generated works.

There are several ways to make sure content appears in the new Image Search section, while Google is also factoring in “how likely they are to be shared” to help curate. The company notes that the Tenor purchasef led to more investment in its GIF search engine, which powers all of the new features.

Any content provider, GIF creator or GIF platform can submit GIFs to the new section on Google Images by either uploading GIFs to Tenor.com, or connecting with Google’s partnership team here.

Google’s shareable GIFs are launching today in the Search app for Android and iOS, as well as Chrome for Android. It will be available in “more surfaces” and mobile browsers overtime.

