The LG W10, W30 and W30 Pro have been officially unveiled as an Indian exclusive. All three handsets are most definitely catered toward to mid-to-low end of the market and clearly designed to help boost LG’s fortunes in one of the world’s growing smartphone markets. Oh, and they come with an actual customizable notch.

In India, enthusiast and affordable brands such as OnePlus and Xiaomi dominate. The tech buying community in India really wants to get the most ‘bang for their buck’ and LG is clearly targeting these savvy buyers with the W series launch. Launching exclusively on Amazon India, the W10, W20 and W20 Pro will start at just $130 (via XDA Developers).

As for specifications, they pack in slightly different hardware in each. The LG W10 and W30 will come with the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The W30 Pro includes the Snapdragon 632 chipset, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. All three devices pack in a 4000mAh battery and are charged — disappointingly — by microUSB.

All come with slightly low-res HD+ displays, although the W10 has a 6.19-inch panel, whereas the W30 has a 6.26-inch panel and the W30 Pro at 6.21-inches. What is odd, is that you’ll be able to choose from three distinct notch shapes on the W30 and W30 Pro — definitely an industry first. The W10 does not include such a luxury, instead, it comes with an iPhone-like wide display notch.

Cameras are a little different on each model. The W10 comes with a 13-megapixel main sensor and 5-megapixel depth sensor. The W30 includes a 12-megapixel main sensor, 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a 100-degree FOV and finally a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Finally, the W30 Pro comes with a 13-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a 100-degree FOV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It will be interesting to see just how differently each device processes images. Each does come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric unlocks.

As for software, LG has promised a near-stock experience with the W series. Out-of-the-box all will come with Android Pie pre-installed and LG has made no promises of any future software updates — a theme which they clearly seem to apply to all of their devices no matter the cost.

The pricing of the LG W series is pretty solid. After conversion, the W10 starts at around $130, the W30 at around $145. The W30 Pro pricing is not yet known.

We saw Samsung attempting to tackle the same in recent months with the Galaxy M Series. Like Samsung, LG has stated that the W10, W30 and W30 Pro are not set to be available outside of India and are exclusive to Amazon from July 3rd. It will be interesting to see how LG does in India with the release of this trio of smartphones.

More on LG:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: