Each and every single WhatsApp beta update gives us a little glimpse into what might come to future full updates of the application, granted they are not guaranteed features like the latest picture-in-picture mode for video.

The WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.19.177 has now finally added the ability to view videos in picture-in-picture mode for video received within chats and group chats (via WABetaInfo). This allows you to watch any videos received (or sent) and dip in and out of chats without the media stopping — as it currently does.

For anyone that sends and receives lots of video media, this will be quite the addition. We have seen tons of applications add the feature over time, and although it was added in a rudimentary fashion in previous WhatsApp beta and full releases, this is a much better solution.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.177: After 3 months, WhatsApp is finally rolling out the possibility to use PiP when you switch to another chat or when WhatsApp is in background! Read the quoted article to discover how it works and details about the compatibility! https://t.co/hyYFxPB05U — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 18, 2019

When playing media within a chat, you will see the name of the recipient so you know just which chat you’re watching media from. Given that picture-in-picture mode has been teased in the past, it’s great to see WhatsApp is testing the feature in the beta program.

As with any beta update, we’re not quite sure when these features might roll out to the next full release of WhatsApp but this is solid evidence that we could see the feature on the next major release. If you are a fan of picture-in-picture mode on other applications, this is no doubt an exciting prospect.

Let us know if you’re excited for PiP in your messaging application of choice down in the comments section below.

