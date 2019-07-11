At VidCon 2019 today, YouTube introduced new ways for creators to monetize content and videos on the Google site. YouTube Super Stickers build off Super Chats, while Channel Memberships are gaining tier levels.

With Super Chats, fans can purchase messages that stick and are more likely to attract the attention of creators during live streams or Premieres. According to YouTube today, 90,000 channels have received Super Chats. It is the top source of revenue for 20,000 channels, with some streams making more than $400 per minute.

Sticky messages are will be joined by YouTube Super Stickers in the “coming months.” These animated graphics feature a variety of designs across different languages and categories, including gaming, fashion, sports, music, and food.

Meanwhile, with Channel Memberships, fans can support personalities by paying $4.99 per month for unique badges, new emoji, and special perks. YouTube is now introducing membership levels, a highly-requested feature. Creators can set up to five different price tiers for access to exclusive live streams, extra videos, or shoutouts.

We’ve been testing levels with creators like the Fine Brothers Entertainment on their REACT channel, who have seen their memberships revenue increase by 6 times after introducing two higher-priced tiers.

The Google site is also expanding its merchandizing partnerships to include Crowdmade, DFTBA, Fanjoy, Represent, and Rooster Teeth. Teespring was originally the only store that integrated with YouTube to sell to fans directly.

According to YouTube, these monetization efforts are “generating meaningful results to creators across the globe.” Specifically, thousands of channels have more than doubled their total revenue by using Super Chat, Channel Memberships, and merch alongside traditional advertising.

