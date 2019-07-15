Google Maps gets local restroom locator in India

Is there anything worse than needing the restroom and not knowing where to go? Google Maps in India is set to offer the solution of a local restroom locator built directly into the app.

Finding a bathroom or restroom is hard enough — even more so if you’re desperate — but Google is now working with India’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on a new “Loo Review” restroom locator campaign. This campaign has already added an estimated 45,000 toilets to Google Maps in India, covering over 1,700 cities (via LiveMint, Android Police).

You’re able to search for a toilet easily within Google Maps, but the power of the Google Assistant can help you find the nearest restroom, too. It’s as easy as firing up Maps and searching for “toilets near Delhi railway station,” for instance.

The entire “Loo Review” campaign has seen massive growth, with what was a Local Guides campaign in October last year. From 500 cities to 1,700 is pretty impressive, and we hope that we see the restroom locator feature rollout globally to Google Maps in the coming months. There’s nothing worse than being a tourist and trying to find somewhere to “go” in a hurry.

