LG really doesn’t make life easy for themselves. They make some solid hardware, but stall massively in updating their devices. The LG V30, V35, and V40 were supposed to get Android Pie by June, but that initial deadline has come and gone. We have some good news, though, as an early Android Pie beta has leaked for the LG V30.

The information on this leaked Android Pie build comes from the folks over at XDA Developers, who spotted this very, very early build via their own forums. It is available as an OTA update but isn’t the full firmware. This means that some work is needed to get this particular build installed and running on an LG V30 device.

LG offers a desktop environment for updates. You can sideload the OTA and install it on your LG V30, should you want to get a taste of that sweet Android Pie. XDA has a fantastic guide on how to install the update on your LG V30, and you can find that here.

The Android Pie beta build has been confirmed as working on the following models: H933, H930DS, H930G, H930D, H930, V300L, V300S, and V300K. Our advice would be to proceed with caution, as if a beta build has leaked, it can’t be too long before a full release comes soon. If you are impatient, then go for it, as LG really strings fans along with their software updates.

Given that we’re just weeks away from a full Android Q release, we feel sorry for anyone still stuck on Android Oreo on any LG device. Maybe we’ll see more devices get the update in the coming weeks.

