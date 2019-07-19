[Update: New Explore icon] Google app 10.24 details ‘Brief your Assistant,’ removes Chromebook from Assistant Availability [APK Insight]

Compared to last week’s beta that detailed Assistant Ambient Mode, the latest Google app is a quieter release. Google app 10.24 reveals more about “Brief your Assistant” and oddly removes Chromebooks from the Availability section of various Assistant features.

New Assistant Explore icon

Update 7/19: At the tail end of this beta period, Google Assistant is testing a new Explore icon. The Actions for Google app store drops the compass for an open book that’s in mid-page flip. It’s a more complex icon that draws your attention.

When in Explore, it’s blue, but otherwise a simple gray. So far, the new Explore icon has only appeared on one device we checked with Google app 10.24. This A/B test is only reflected in the Assistant panel and not anywhere else in settings.

New New Current

Brief your Assistant

The beta last week included the first reference to “Brief your Assistant.” This feature lets users specify their interests, with Google noting how the smart assistant is “more helpful the better [it knows] you.”

<string name=”bya_button_get_started”>Get Started</string> <string name=”bya_button_no_thanks”>No thanks</string>

Google app 10.24 today lists the “areas” you can request help. This includes entertainment, navigation, and communication, but it’s not clear how Assistant will actually manifest this aid. Google could send Assistant notifications throughout the day or possibly personalize the Updates tab.

<string name=”bya_being_entertained”>Being entertained</string> <string name=”bya_finding_things_to_do”>Finding things to do</string> <string name=”bya_getting_around”>Getting around</string> <string name=”bya_getting_quick_answers”>Getting quick answers</string> <string name=”bya_keep_in_touch”>Keep in touch</string> <string name=”bya_relaxing”>Relaxing</string> <string name=”bya_staying_organized”>Staying organized</string>

Chromebook availability

Besides phones and Smart Displays/speakers, Assistant is available on Wear OS, Android Auto, and Android TV. The Pixelbook and Pixel Slate also feature Assistant, with more Chrome OS devices slated to receive it in the future.

Chromebooks have long been listed in the Availability section of Assistant services with a generic laptop icon. Google app 10.24 removes the device class from every Assistant feature menu, including Assistant voice and Home Control.

However, Google Assistant functionality on Chrome OS is not actually impacted by this deletion. Controlling smart devices, for example, continues to work with the 76 beta on a Pixelbook. It’s somewhat odd for Google to remove a reminder of where its smart assistant is available.

