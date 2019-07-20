A fairly common complaint with Smart Displays and Home speakers is how the Google Assistant voice is tied to the standard media volume. This can result in search results and responses being too loud or too quiet. Google is now readying a solution with “Custom TTS Volume” in the Home app.

Google Home for iOS was updated to version 2.12.508 on Thursday, July 18th. Opening a Smart Display or speaker controls and then “Equalizer Settings” in the top corner to the left of the gear icon reveals a new slider.

Underneath Bass and Treble is a checkbox to enable “Custom TTS Volume.” There is a slider below that with five increments from Low to High: -2, -1, 0, 1, 2.

While turning the option on today will apply your preference to Assistant devices, it appears to be buggy and not yet finished after a test on our Nest Hub. “TTS” refers to the Assistant voice as there is a definite change to Google replies and answers. At the moment, the highest setting only serves to muffle non-media output.

When this feature is fully functional, it will presumably let you duck or boost Assistant in relation to the current media volume. It’s important to note, however, that this new Google Home setting does not let you set your own smart assistant volume. Regardless, it should help reduce having to constantly adjust device volume because Assistant is too loud or quiet.

Google Home for Android has yet to be updated from version 2.12.17 released late June, while this current bugginess could mean new Home firmware OTA is also required.

