The latest version of the Google Home app is rolling out this evening with a handful of features in progress. Google Home 2.12 suggests that a dark theme could be coming to the app, while there is a new device codename.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Partial dark theme

Google Home 2.12 reveals that a dark theme might be coming. When battery saver or dark mode in Android Q is enabled, the profile switcher and bottom part of the Account tab turns gray. This is currently the extent of the dark theme, but a welcome sign given how bright this app is. (Thanks Encestral Z!)

Nest Hub Max & device YBD

Made by Google’s latest Smart Display is launching this summer and the Home app is readying support.

<string name=”device_hub_max_name”>Nest Hub Max</string>

Google Home 2.12 also adds a new device named “YBD.” Google often uses three letter designations during the development process.

<string name=”device_ybd_name”>YBD</string>

Recent Home releases revealed “Speaker V” — originally “device_ybc” — which is likely the next Google Home speaker codenamed Visalia. “Device_ynm” is another unknown from version 2.10 in April.

Alarm routine time range

The Google Home app has an interface for manually initiating Routines. Version 2.12 reveals work on an “Alarm routine time range” that allows for more flexibility when macros run. Routines can already be set to initiate at a certain time, but do not take into account users snoozing alarms.

<string name=”edit_routine_title”>Alarm routine time range</string> <string name=”edit_routine_description”>Alarms set between these times will always play your %s routine when you turn off the alarm.</string> <string name=”edit_routine_end_time”>End time:</string> <string name=”edit_routine_start_time”>Start time:</string>

Android TV account transfer

The Google Home app could play a role in setting up Android TV devices. Version 2.12 describes an in-app process to “Transfer your Google Account to Android TV.”

<string name=”account_sign_in_confirmation_title”>Transfer your Google Account to Android TV</string>

<string name=”account_transfer_button”>Finish</string>

This could be an alternative to slowly entering your account username and password using a D-pad on a smart TV or box remote. Devices running Android TV already appear in the Home app due to Chromecast capabilities, and this would mark a closer integration.

<string name=”account_transferring_title”>Transferring your Account</string> <string name=”account_transferring_description”>Your Google Account will be transferred to your %1$s</string>

<string name=”account_transfer_success_title”>Account Transferred</string> <string name=”account_transfer_error_ttile”>Error occurred</string>

How to update?

Google Home 2.12 is rolling out now via the Play Store. Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: