Nowadays, having strong passwords is a must online, and password managers make that task much easier. 1Password is one of the best options available, and this week its Android version is getting updated with a dark mode for Android Q and more.

Rolling out starting today, the latest update for 1Password is full of great new additions for the service’s Android users. First and foremost in that is an official dark mode.

As Android Police explains, 1Password’s dark mode supports dark mode through a toggle in the app’s settings menu. Thanks to that, it should work on most Android versions. However, for those on Android Q, the app’s dark mode also supports the system-wide setting that’s new in the latest Android release. The setting can be manually enabled by heading into Settings > Display > Theme. This dark mode uses a primarily black background as opposed to the dark grey seen in Google’s apps.

Further, this update also improves the autofill feature. Android added support for autofill back in Oreo, and it’s seen wide adoption by password managers including Lastpass, Dashlane, and of course, 1Password. With this update, 1Password introduces the ability to add a new login from the autofill menu. This works whether you have accounts for a given service or not.

1Password for Android is available on the Google Play Store.

