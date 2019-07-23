The latest Oxygen OS Open beta updates 23 and 15 are now rolling out for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T owners who have opted into the program. The update brings the new enhanced Screen recorder settings, DC Dimming feature, and some further OS tweaks.

This latest Open beta update was reported over on the /r/OnePlus6 subreddit (via XDA). While DC Dimming and the enhanced Screen recorder take the headline slots, there are also tweaks for the OnePlus Laboratory app itself and an easier search within the Weather app.

Popular cities across the globe are now visible within the search suggestions in the Weather app itself. This might be of use if you are heading somewhere or want to track the weather in New York for example — although we’re not sure why you would.

The OnePlus Laboratory gets a new lick of paint courtesy of a full UI redesign. It’s also here that you will be able to enable the new DC Dimming feature. If you don’t understand what DC Dimming is, it is very helpful for those sensitive to display flicker at low brightness levels. It simply adjusts the DC current to reduce this flicker on AMOLED panels.

Beyond that, the Oxygen OS Open beta update adds some general bug fixes and stability improvements that should help improve day-to-day performance on your OnePlus 6 or 6T.

Oxygen OS Open beta 23/15 for OnePlus 6/6T changelog

System

General bug fixes and stability improvements

Screen Recorder

Hide floating widget while recording

More options added for resolution, fps, and bit rate

OnePlus Laboratory

Brand new UI design

Added DC dimming feature

Weather

Added popular cities for search suggestions

If you’re not an Open beta program fan, then we expect these updates to come to a full OTA in the coming weeks or months. As it stands, only those on the Oxygen OS Open beta path will receive this OTA. If you are registered, head to Settings > System updates if you haven’t received a notification yet.

