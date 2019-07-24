After its reveal back at I/O 2019, the Google Nest Hub Max is finally getting a launch date – September 9th.

Google announced the Nest Hub Max rather quickly at its annual developer conference, only saying that it would arrive “later this Summer.” As it turns out, Google is going to get pretty close to that date by launching the 10-inch smart display on September 9th.

Droid-Life first spotted the date on a Google support page which confirms the Nest Hub Max launch date in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. For whatever reason, though, Puerto Rico won’t be getting the product on that date. Currently, the Google Store in the US still shows the product as on a waitlist.

Update: After pulling the date from the support page, Google has confirmed to CNET that the Nest Hub Max will indeed launch on September 9th.

The Nest Hub Max, for those not familiar, offers up a larger 10-inch display compared to the 7-inch Nest Hub. It also offers better stereo speakers with a 3-inch woofer, as well as a built-in camera. That camera acts as a Nest cam and can also recognize user’s faces in order to show personalized results. The Nest Hub Max will cost $229.

