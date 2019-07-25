One of the handiest features of Google’s cellular service is to make a data-only SIM card to extend your service to another device. Now, Google is putting a lower limit on the number of data SIMs a single Google Fi account can support.

Google Fi has revealed that it will limit a single account to support up to 4 data SIMs. This change is reflected on a support page which explicitly says that Fi users can “add up to 4 data-only SIM cards” to a single account.

This change was revealed after Google sent out an email to customers with more than 4 data SIMs on Fi. That email confirmed that Google won’t be disabling active SIM cards for those above the limit, but any new SIMs will require that at least one is disabled on that account. Effectively, Google Fi is restricting those subscribers to however many SIM cards they already have active.

The email reads in part:

We wanted to let you know that we’re updating our policy around data-only SIMs. Starting today, Fi customers can have a maximum of 4 active data-only SIMs each. You’re one of the few Fi customers who have more than 4 active data-only SIMs and we’re happy to let you know that you can continue using them all. If you want to activate an additional data-only SIM in the future, you’ll first need to deactivate one of your existing ones.

Android Police explains that more than likely, this change is to prevent abuse of these data-only SIM cards. With some APN settings and the use of a VoIP calling service, it’s not difficult for some people to cheat the system and effectively use these Google Fi data SIMs as a highly affordable family plan of sorts. While Google’s new policy isn’t completely cutting down on that abuse, it’s at least cutting down on how many people can take advantage of it.

