When purchasing a Pixel phone from the Google Store, buyers are eligible for Preferred Care. Google Fi maintains a similar program for MVNO subscribers, with Device Protection adding in-store repairs for cracked Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a screens through uBreakiFix.

Designed for Fi phones — including non-Made by Google models — purchased though the first-party MVNO store are eligible for Device Protection. It covers two claims of accidental damage every 12 months, and malfunctions by extending the manufacturer’s warranty.

Device Protection involves a monthly charge and a deductible for the device replacement. Fi today announced cracked screen repairs for the Pixel 3/XL and Pixel 3a/XL that can be conducted in-store. Only the latest Google phones are covered, with older Pixel and third-party devices excluded.

The Google MVNO partnered with uBreakiFix on these in-store repairs that take “as little as an hour.” This is Google’s usual repair partner in the U.S. Besides being faster, Fi notes how this is “cheaper than replacing your device.”

The Fi monthly fee on the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL is $5, with screen repairs costing $19 and $29, respectively. A full device replacement for the Pixel 3a starts at $59, while uBreakiFix normally charges $109. Meanwhile, a screen repair with Device Protection for the Pixel 3 is $39, while the Pixel 3 XL costs $49.

In addition to buying at the time of purchase, Device Protection can be added within 30 days of your phone’s shipment form the Fi Store.

Device Protection just got better. Now you can bring your Pixel 3 and 3a in-store for repairs in as little as an hour. (☝️And it’s cheaper than replacing your device!)https://t.co/bcT0qyqtIN pic.twitter.com/ZsChiiqI1v — Google Fi (@googlefi) July 17, 2019

More about Google Fi:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: