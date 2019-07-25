In the Android TV world, the Nvidia Shield TV is still by far the best option available. However, the aging hardware is due for an upgrade. Today, an FCC listing for an updated Nvidia Shield TV has been revealed, hinting that a release could be around the corner.

The best gifts for Android users

The FCC filing which is clearly labeled as “NVIDIA Corporation SHIELD Android TV Game Console P3430″ gives us a strong hint that Nvidia’s work on a third-generation Android TV is well underway. No images of the hardware are revealed in this listing, but there’s additional confirmation of an updated chipset under the hood.

The Nvidia-made Tegra processor under the hood is listed as the “Tegra X1 T210 B01,” differing from the “Tegra X1 A2” which is used in the 2017 Nvidia Shield TV (via CordCuttersNews). It’s unclear what other changes could be made to the specification list, but an updated processor is certainly a welcome update.

In past leaks, it was shown that this new Nvidia Shield TV, codenamed “mdarcy” is probably going to be a minor update. Android Pie would ship with the new hardware out of the box, and updated peripherals might also be included. Given the complaints surrounding the remote on the second-generation Shield, updates in that department would certainly be welcome.

It’s unclear when Nvidia might officially reveal a new Shield TV, but the 2017 reveal arrived at CES in January. Perhaps the same pattern will follow for a 2020 revision. Notably, the confidential details of the FCC listing are to be kept for 180 days, so it seems possible that the official announcement is still a ways out.

More on Nvidia Shield TV:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: