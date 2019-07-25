The previous OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.9 update brought a ton of upgrades and improvements to what is already one of the best smartphones on the market. But that didn’t stop issues, as the OxygenOS 9.5.10 update is a full hotfix for the previous update and is rolling out right now.

Initially, the update has rolled out in patches, with many Reddit users reporting the OTA reaching their devices. It has since been properly announced on the Official OnePlus forums and confirmed as a partial rollout due to the nature of the hotfixes.

[Update 07/27]: For T-Mobile OnePlus 7 Pro owners in the United States we have some good news as the Oxygen OS 9.5.9 update is rolling out right now. The OTA is missing a few features that you’ll find on the global OnePlus 7 Pro model such as the assistive lighting for Face Unlocks.

Confirmed by owners over on the official OnePlus Forums (and Reddit), the update, unfortunately, doesn’t include any of the hotfixes that were included in the Oxygen OS 9.5.10 OTA after the original 9.5.9 update caused a few issues and was then subsequently pulled. It simply includes the July 2019 security patch, which is a big disappointment.

Of course, the 9.5.10 changelog does remain very much the same as the previous 9.5.9 update. That means it has quite a substantial changelog. The biggest of these being the improved touch sensitivity of the simply gorgeous 90Hz display.

Avid readers of the OnePlus forums will have seen plenty of complaints about the soft vibration issue on third-party apps. This has now been resolved according to many who have installed this latest OTA.

While the new camera setup is a major step up from previous OnePlus devices, some owners have still complained about camera issues. The OxygenOS 9.5.10 update includes a ton of camera performance tweaks that should provide the boost that certain people were hoping for.

OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.10 OTA changelog

System Improved touch sensitivity for greater performance Smoother Visual effects Optimized haptic feedback for the keyboard Optimized the sensitivity of automatic brightness Optimized auto-switch of display resolution Optimized the speed and accuracy of GPS when the screen is turned off Adjusted haptic feedback of third-party app notifications Added Face Unlock assistive lighting (Settings – Security & lock screen – Face Unlock – Face Unlock assistive lighting) Increased sound enhancement for OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 (Settings – Sound & vibration – Dolby Atmos – Earphone Adjustment – Earphone Sound Enhancement) Updated Android security patch to 2019.06 Support VoLTE/VoWiFi for 3 SE and Telenor SE (EEA Only) General bug fixes and improvements



Camera Improved the performance of camera mode while switching from front to back Improved speed of auto-focus Advanced photo-stitching in Panorama mode Improved photo quality of 48MP JPG in Pro mode



As we have mentioned, the OxygenOS 9.5.10 OTA is rolling out incrementally. That means that it may not reach your device until this initial rollout phase has completed. Although it is worth noting that you are able to sideload and install the update locally using services like Oxygen Updater via the Google Play Store if you simply can’t wait.

