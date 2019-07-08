Starting today, the OnePlus 7 Pro is getting another update. In OxygenOS 9.5.9, the OnePlus 7 Pro gets improvements across the board, as well as an updated (but outdated) security patch, and some enhancements for the camera, too.

In what OnePlus calls a “yuuuuge” update, the OnePlus 7 Pro is getting a bunch of excellent enhancements and improvements. Firstly, the update includes June’s security patch. That’s nice to see, but it’s already outdated as we’re in the second week of July. Shame.

As far as improvements go, let’s start by talking about the camera. OnePlus says that the performance of the camera should be better when switching between the front and back sensor, and the speed of auto-focus should be quicker as well. The company also says that photo quality for 48MP JPGs should be better in Pro mode, and that “advanced” photo stitching is now being used with Panorama mode.

Outside of the camera, there’s still a lot that’s changed in OxygenOS 9.5.9 on the OnePlus 7 Pro. Owners of the device should expect “smoother visual effects” and better performance from the touchscreen and auto-brightness. Haptic feedback has also been “optimized” for the keyboard and adjusted for third-party app notifications. Face Unlock can also now use a feature called “Assistive Lighting.” The full changelog below details everything that’s new in this update.

For OnePlus 7 Pro owners, OxygenOS 9.5.9 is rolling out starting today in a staged rollout. The update should hit everyone in the next several days.

OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.9 Changelog: System Improved touch sensitivity for greater performance Smoother Visual effects Optimized haptic feedback for the keyboard Optimized the sensitivity of automatic brightness Optimized auto-switch of display resolution Optimized the speed and accuracy of GPS when the screen is turned off Adjusted haptic feedback of third-party app notifications Added Face Unlock assistive lighting (Settings — Security & lock screen — Face Unlock — Face Unlock assistive lighting) Increased sound enhancement for OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 (Settings — Sound & vibration — Dolby Atmos — Earphone Adjustment — Earphone Sound Enhancement) Updated Android security patch to 2019.06 Support VoLTE/VoWiFi for 3 SE and Telenor SE (EEA Only) General bug fixes and improvements

Camera Improved the performance of camera mode while switching from front to back Improved speed of auto-focus Advanced photo-stitching in Panorama mode Improved photo quality of 48MP JPG in Pro mode



