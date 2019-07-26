The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 128GB (2019) is now $50 off, WD’s portable 1TB SSD is down to an all-time low at $130, and we have an absolutely massive selection of home theater deals at up to $1,000 off (starting from $50). Head below for more details in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s 2019 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab S5e 128GB

As part of its massive Black Friday in July sales event, Best Buy is now offering up to $50 off a selection of Samsung Galaxy tablets. Just about all of these deals are matched via the official Best Buy eBay store as well. One standout from the lot is the 10.5-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 128GB in black, gold, or silver for $429.99 shipped. That’s $50 below the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find on the 2019 Samsung tablet. You can also grab a Best Buy open-box model from $387 right here.

Features include a “corner-to-corner” 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display (2560 x 1600 resolution), an ultra-light metal design, 14.5 hours of video on a full charge, USB-C connectivity, 128GB internal storage plus a microSD slot and much more. Here’s our hands-on review.

WD’s portable 1TB SSD is down to a new low at Amazon

Amazon is offering the WD 1TB My Passport Go SSD for $129.99 shipped. This is under its $200+ list price, a discount from the $170 going rate at Amazon, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you need both speed and portability for your storage, this drive is for you. It’s rugged and built to withstand a 2-meter drop and features a built-in cable.

Massive home theater deals up to $1,000 off with options starting from $50

As part of its Black Friday in July sale, Best Buy is offering a number of great 4K TVs on sale along with numerous home theater deals. Our favorite from the pack? VIZIO’s P-Series 65-inch 4K Dolby Vision Smart UHDTV for $999.99 shipped. This is down from its $1,400 going rate, beats our 4th of July mention by $300, and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. VIZIO’s P-Series is the best the company has to offer. I’ve got a similar model at home right now and it’s a beautiful display. With an edge-to-edge design, 200 local dimming zones, UltraBright 1100, Quantum Color, and more, this TV does it all. Plus many more TVs and sound bars from $50 right here.

