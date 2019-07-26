In the Android TV world, the Nvidia Shield TV is still by far the best option available. However, the aging hardware is due for an upgrade. Today, an FCC listing for an updated Nvidia Shield TV has been revealed, hinting that a release could be around the corner.

The FCC filing which is clearly labeled as “NVIDIA Corporation SHIELD Android TV Game Console P3430″ gives us a strong hint that Nvidia’s work on a third-generation Android TV is well underway. No images of the hardware are revealed in this listing, but there’s additional confirmation of an updated chipset under the hood.

The Nvidia-made Tegra processor under the hood is listed as the “Tegra X1 T210 B01,” differing from the “Tegra X1 A2” which is used in the 2017 Nvidia Shield TV (via CordCuttersNews). It’s unclear what other changes could be made to the specification list, but an updated processor is certainly a welcome update.

Update 7/26: Further FCC listings have confirmed more about Nvidia’s coming plans for the Shield. Revealed by @AndroidTV_Rumor on Twitter, a new Shield TV remote has also popped up on the FCC under the model number P3700. Along with that, an FCC listing for the 2017 Shield, P2897, has been updated. This hints at the potential of a refresh to that older hardware. Illustrations within the two listings hint that the P3430 listing first found yesterday could actually be a Shield TV dongle.

The new Shield TV Remote (P3700) is now on FCC website. OEM: Remote Solution.https://t.co/OAfWysY2xO Also the 2017 model (P2897) has new Exhibits.https://t.co/XRoGJYHhp3 P3430 is probably a Shield TV Dongle (compare the 2 pics) & the 2017 model is getting the new processor. pic.twitter.com/3bJ1SuARQp — Android TV Rumors (@androidtv_rumor) July 26, 2019

In past leaks, it was shown that this new Nvidia Shield TV, codenamed “mdarcy” is probably going to be a minor update. Android Pie would ship with the new hardware out of the box, and updated peripherals might also be included. Given the complaints surrounding the remote on the second-generation Shield, updates in that department would certainly be welcome.

It’s unclear when Nvidia might officially reveal a new Shield TV, but the 2017 reveal arrived at CES in January. Perhaps the same pattern will follow for a 2020 revision. Notably, the confidential details of the FCC listing are to be kept for 180 days, so it seems possible that the official announcement is still a ways out.

Meanwhile, it looks like Android Q for TV could be in the works with new developer hardware.

