Headlining today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break is the Nest Hub at a new all-time low price, HP Chromebook 14 returns to Prime Day pricing, and Google’s official USB-C accessories are on sale. Hit the jump for more.

Nest Hub drops to one of its best prices yet

Altatac via Rakuten offers the Google Nest Hub for $58.50. It typically sells for upwards of $129 at retailers like Best Buy. Today’s deal is a bit less than our Prime Day 2019 mention and one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. Bring the Nest Hub into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats, and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports, and other services. Check out our hands-on review for more, where we called it “a great addition to any room — especially if you’re already in the Assistant ecosystem.”

HP’s touchscreen Chromebook 14 returns to Prime Day pricing

Amazon offers the HP Chromebook 14-inch 2.2GHz/4GB/32GB for $230. That’s a $70 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our Prime Day 2019 mention. This is also in line with the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. HP’s 14-inch Chromebook sports a 180-degree rotating touchscreen display, which is powered by an AMD dual-core 2.2GHz processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB SSD. HP puts its battery as being able to produce around 9 hours of use on a single charge.

Official Google USB-C Wall Charger is just $13

Amazon offers the Google 18W USB-C Power Adapter and Cable for $12.60. While you’ll still find it selling for $35 direct, it has more recently been selling for $16 at Amazon. That’s still good for a 22% discount, is $2 under our previous mention and is one of the best we’ve seen from a trusted seller. This wall adapter is said to have the ability to deliver up to seven hours of battery life in 15 minutes to Google handsets equipped with USB-C charging ports. This makes it a great option to expand your Pixel’s kit with an additional official charger for your bag, nightstand or desk.

