Waze has now added the ability for multiple riders or stops to be added to a Carpool, allowing drivers to pick up more than one passenger at a time and get much more accurate directions.

The update now gives drivers the ability to pick up a maximum of four passengers, providing a simple “+” icon that will appear after you have confirmed your initial trip destination. The new feature will also give drivers the ability to make better use of high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) 3+ lanes where they are available (via VentureBeat).

Considering that Waze added a feature that allows drivers to request routes that include these HOV or fast lanes, this is a neat inclusion. Once you have selected the passengers you’ll be guided to each pickup based upon who is closest. While this is is a small update, it should help drivers make multiple pick-ups much more effectively and efficiently.

Ridesharing or carpooling, nets the driver a small amount of money for offering multiple passengers rides home — or anywhere else for that matter. When using this new feature, the price is slightly adjusted to ensure that the total amount of money to cover fuel costs and any added wear and tear on your vehicle. It doesn’t currently allow for more than four passengers to be added.

The feature works in tandem with the new smart routing features such as the Transport for London tie-in that allows you to avoid the new low emission zones within city center locations. This reduces the congestion charges and tolls that can be handed out if you have a car that does meet certain environmental criteria.

The new Waze multiple passenger carpool features are rolling out in all regions where Carpool is available, which includes the United States, Brazil, Mexico, and Israel.

