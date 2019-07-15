Millions of drivers use Waze to avoid traffic jams, speed traps, and more obstacles on their commutes. Starting today, Waze is also helping drivers save money by showing toll prices along their route, and the functionality is available starting today.

Showing that a route has tolls is nothing particularly new for a navigation app. Google Maps, for example, has done this for quite some time. However, Waze is now going to signify a toll road and how much that toll will cost you. Waze says this feature will work in the United States and Canada.

Waze powers this feature solely with its community of users, so the toll prices given in the app are only an estimate that could vary slightly. Still, that may help those driving without passes to have the cash or coins needed ready to go when the time comes. The feature works on both Android and iOS and displays the total dollar amount for tolls along your route before you start driving.

Waze displays toll prices as navigation starts

As mentioned, this new functionality is rolling out starting today, just a few weeks after Waze also added a Carpool Calendar and support for a podcast player, too. Google Assistant commands also recently arrived in the Waze app with support for reporting commands.

