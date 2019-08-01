Originally designed for Android Go, Files by Google has quickly become a favorite for a lot of Android users. Today, Google has announced that Files has over 100 million monthly users, and it’s getting an official dark mode and improved media features to celebrate.

Rolling out over the next few days, Files by Google will be getting an official dark theme on Android. This feature was previously spotted in a beta version of the app, but it was only working on Android Q at the time. Google hasn’t detailed how the dark mode will work, but images of the UI do confirm that it will be an all-black design.

Further, Files by Google is picking up better media controls alongside the dark mode. The new media controls allow for skip, rewind, and fast forward for offline media. It’s pretty typical functionality for any media app, but having those controls in the Files app eliminates the need for another app on your device. The same controls also apply for video.

Both of these features will be rolling out “over the next few days.”

Google also confirmed in a blog post that Files now has over 100 million monthly users around the world. Apparently, the app frees up 8GB of space on phones every second globally. Files also helps its users remove over 300 duplicate files and 150 memes each second as well.