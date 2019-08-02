With less than a week to go until the Galaxy Note 10’s launch, leaks are still revealing more about the company’s latest flagship device. This morning, a sizeable leak of official accessories has found its way online, revealing the “Aura Red” and “Aura Blue” colors of the Note 10.

Courtesy of WinFuture, a gallery of official Samsung accessories for the Galaxy Note 10 gives us an idea of what cases and chargers to expect with the phablet. Most importantly, however, these images give us our first look at the Note 10 in its Red and Blue color variants. Previously, we’ve seen black, white, pink, and silver color variants of the phone.

From the looks of it, the “Aura Red” and “Aura Blue” Note 10 variants are going to be fairly vivid hues compared to some of the more subtle or dark shades Samsung has previously used. Of course, that’s only based on the metal banding visible in these case renders.

Apparently, Samsung’s collection of accessories for the Galaxy Note 10 will include a new LED Cover, a new View Cover with some ambient display features, as well as a silicone cover and leather cover, and a headphone dongle and USB-C charger which finally uses USB-C on both ends. As enthusiastically pointed out on Twitter, though, the way some of these covers fold actually covers up the power and volume buttons.

Galaxy Note 10 LED Cover

Galaxy Note 10 View Cover

Galaxy Note 10 Silicone & Leather Covers

Galaxy Note 10 Headphone Dongle & Charger

