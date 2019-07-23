We’re only a couple of weeks away from the debut of the Galaxy Note 10, and this morning, a massive leak has revealed or confirmed the specs, cameras, and just about everything we need to know about Samsung’s coming flagship.

Galaxy Note 10 Specs

Before diving into everything, it’s important to note that WinFuture’s dump of information about the Galaxy Note 10 today is based entirely on the SM-N970F model, a model of the “lower-tier” Note 10 that will launch in Europe. To that end, things may slightly differ in other regions such as the United States, primarily in the processor department.

According to the latest report, the Galaxy Note 10 will offer a 2.7 GHz Exynos 9825 processor, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of UFS 3.0 storage, a 6.3-inch FHD (2280×1080) AMOLED display, and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor beneath the display. Evan Blass further noted on his now-private Twitter account that both the Note 10 and the Note 10+ will be powered by a Snapdragon 855+ processor, going against previous reports.

Further, the Note 10 will offer a 3,500 mAh battery (or 3,600, according to Evan) which will support 25 W fast charging over a wire. Wireless charging will cap out at 12 W. The Galaxy Note 10+, on the other hand, will offer a 4,300 mAh battery with optional 45 W charging to power the larger 6.8-inch display.

Rounding things out, there’s a USB-C port, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, support for WiFi 6, and Android Pie with Samsung’s One UI. Notably, there’s no microSD card slot on the Galaxy Note 10, but the Note 10+ does apparently offer one, at least according to Evan Blass. Overall, the spec package on the Galaxy Note 10 looks pretty excellent, especially on the Plus model.

New S-Pen features

Samsung’s signature S-Pen stylus is also apparently getting an upgrade with the Note 10. Both sources report that the device will offer “air gestures” to control the device. WinFuture describes these gestures as being able to navigate through the OS “without touching the screen itself.” Apparently, this will be available on both devices, and the S-Pen itself will still support 4096 pressure levels as well as being IP68 rated.

Galaxy Note 10 cameras

In the camera department, Samsung is also making its first major change since the debut of its variable aperture technology on the Galaxy S9. The primary 12 MP rear sensor can change between f/1.5, f/1.8, and f/2.4 depending on the lighting conditions. There’s also a 16 MP f/2.2 wide-angle camera and a 12 MP f/2.1 telephoto lens. That lens offers 2x zoom, with all three sensors capable of HDR10+, “scene optimization,” and an action camera mode, too.

As for the front-facing camera, it will be centered in a hole-punch design. The 10MP f/2.2 lens will offer autofocus, HDR10+, and support for 4K video.

According to WinFuture, we can expect the Galaxy Note 10 to go on sale on August 23 of this year. That’s just a few weeks after the August 7 launch event in New York City, but that date may vary from country to country. Apparently, the Note 10 will start at €999.

