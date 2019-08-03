Android Q Developer Preview 4 is now rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T and OnePlus 7/7Pro devices right now, right off the back of the third recent Q taster download.

Unlike the Open beta programme which updates and upgrades via OTA download, you need to sideload and install the update files even if you are already enrolled in the Developer Preview programme. Installing does give OnePlus owners the opportunity to test-drive Android Q as it evolves ahead of a full release in the coming months.

It’s worth noting that no official announcement has yet been made over on the Official OnePlus Forums. Instead, the download files have been spotted then reported by several commenters in a thread discussing Preview 3, with the download files now being shared within the thread (via The Android Soul).

If you weren’t already aware, the OnePlus Android Q Developer Preview path doesn’t follow quite the same route as it does with the Android Q beta program on Pixel phones. Having previously installed on my OnePlus 6T, I did find way more bugs, so hopefully, this latest update can provide a more stable experience.

The changelog doesn’t uncover a great deal of what is new. Instead, it just lists ‘System functions improvements’ as the core addition. This likely means that there are quite a few fixes with this update — which is kind of expected given that this a ‘preview’ build after all.

It’s worth noting that OnePlus has also listed some of the issues and problems you may face by installing and running the Q Developer Preview 4 on your OnePlus phone. Some of those include stability issues, app compabibility problems, fingerprint scanner recognition being reset, and Google Pay not working correctly.

Android Q Developer Preview 4 for OnePlus 6/6T, OnePlus 7/7 Pro changelog

System

System functions improvement

Known Issues Application compatibility problems Low probability with stability issue Low probability with lagging issue Google Pay can’t work The fingerprint will be cleared, you must set it manually



Given that the Developer Preview 4 is still an Android Q beta, our advice would be the steer clear unless you simply ‘must-have’ a version of the latest OS running on your OnePlus phone.

While I would consider myself an expert by any means, I decided to opt-out and go back to stable Android Pie builds of Oxygen OS having had my OnePlus 6T soft brick itself on a previous Developer Preview build. Be sure you are aware of the risks before installing Android Q Developer Preview 4 on your OnePlus phone.

If you want to download the Q developer preview on your OnePlus 6/6T or OnePlus 7/7 Pro, then head to the links below:

OnePlus 6/6T – Android Q Developer Preview 4 (will add when available)

OnePlus 7/7 Pro – Android Q Developer Preview 4

