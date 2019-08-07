Android’s beta programs always break a few things, and Niantic’s popular apps rarely work on the updated versions. Pokemon Go players have been asking about the game working on Android Q for quite some time, and we’re happy to report that it’s finally working.

The latest update to Pokemon Go on August 6th has finally enabled the app to work on the Android Q Beta. This was first pointed out on Reddit, and we’ve since been able to confirm the app no longer crashes on launch with a PIxel 3 XL running Beta 5.

Things still aren’t perfect, though. Pokemon Go on Android Q still seems to be a bit slow to launch in our brief testing, but things are at least looking promising for the platform’s final release in the next several weeks. You’ll need to be running Pokemon Go 0.151.0 to have the app work on Android Q. That update should be available on the Play Store, but you can also sideload it.

Notably, Niantic doesn’t seem to have extended Android Q support to its other apps. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite still won’t work on Android Q, but it’ll likely be available by the time the final release drops.

