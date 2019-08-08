Google app reminders now closely integrated with Assistant

Voice reminders on Android have long been part of the Google app. With the advent of Assistant, Google is integrating more and more features directly. As part of this, Google has also given reminders a slight Material Theme revamp.

Google has specifically tweaked the full list of “Reminders” accessible from the Google app’s “More” tab. Rather than just listing what’s upcoming, the new Reminders page is more actionable, thanks to a checkbox besides each item. Text is larger and better spaced with Google Sans leveraged.

In the past, tapping on one would open an “Edit reminder” box to rename, set a new time/place, or delete. That same action today opens a full-screen page with “edit” and “delete” buttons in the top-right corner. The latter action is instantaneous, but the former opens the reminder in Google Assistant to edit.

New Assistant-integrated reminders

As spotted by Android Police today, Google is more closely integrating reminders into Assistant. Tapping the Material plus FAB in the bottom-right corner of the new reminders screen is the same as telling Assistant to “add a reminder” via voice command.

That previously opened a voice search experience that was a part of the Google app. As we spotted last month, Google is planning to completely deprecate Assistant’s voice predecessor.

Old reminders

If you just leave and ask for reminders via Assistant commands, you’ll rarely have to interact with the new list view. Google already alerts you about upcoming alerts through the Assistant Updates feed.

However, for those that prefer a list view, the new reminders experience is quite clunky due to its webpage-based nature. It’s no longer a native experience, and therefore doesn’t get the Google app’s dark theme. It’s also slow, with loading between pages always taking a second.

Google Assistant-backed reminders are already rolling out, and live on several devices we checked.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: