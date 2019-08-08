Google in 2017 released a whiteboard-esque 4K touchscreen aimed at workplace and meeting collaboration. The Jamboard has received a number of updates since then, and the latest today tweaks the editing experience.

Several updates make up the “improved editing experience on Jamboard devices.” A redesigned vertical toolbar rearranges text colors and other markup options to makes them easier to find. For example, undo/redo is now a standalone button underneath the main control pill.

Since “jams” often consist of multiple frames, Google is making it easier to move between pages with a redesigned framebar. The collapsed view is just a pill with backward/forward buttons that note what page you’re currently on. Tapping opens an expanded bar that provides a small preview of each frame with collaborators.

There is a new quick-select action that works by tapping an item with two fingers rather than long-pressing. Google changed this behavior after users found that it was too easy to accidentally move objects while writing. The last Jamboard editing tweak is an overflow menu that will surface more editing tools when an object is selected.

Beyond the physical $4,999 Jamboard, Google offers Android, iOS, and web clients that work particularly well on tablets. On the web, you can now open a jam on a Jamboard using the device’s name. However, share-codes have been replaced in favor of the standard G Suite Share workflow.

Simply open the jam on your computer, click “Open on a Jamboard,” then search by Jamboard name. To make this easier, we added the name of the Jamboard to the screensaver on Jamboard devices so it’s quick to open jams when you’re in sight of a Jamboard.

These Jamboard editing tweaks and updated sharing begins rolling out today and will be available for all units and G Suite editions over the coming weeks.

