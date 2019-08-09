Students can get a 3-month trial of YouTube Premium and Music

Aug. 9th 2019

YouTube’s paid Premium and Music services are a pretty good value on their own, but students can get an even better deal. YouTube Premium and Music are offering a 3-month trial of their half-price student plans.

Revealed over on Twitter, YouTube is giving students 3-months to give either service a shot. That’s a whole lot longer than the 1-month trials that YouTube Premium and YouTube Music typically offer. As per usual, these trials will automatically start charging users as soon as the trial expires unless they cancel.

Importantly, though, YouTube Music and YouTube Premium offer these student plans at a heavy discount as was revealed last year. Prices are cut by 50% making YouTube Music Premium $4.99 per month and YouTube Premium just $6.99 per month. The former of those only offers the music service, though, so YouTube Premium is probably the better offer since you’re getting both music and ad-free YouTube videos.

If you are eligible as a full-time student, you can sign up for this 3-month YouTube Premium trial on the promo website.

