Student plans arrive for YouTube and YouTube Music w/ discounted pricing

Pricing changes have arrived today for both YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium. The discounted YouTube plans are now available for students with 50% off the streaming music and video services normal pricing.

As reported by TechCrunch, this is the first major change to YouTube services since the launch of YouTube Music back in May of this year. So far, the discounted plans are available to full-time US college students. YouTube says the new pricing will come to other countries “in the future.”

The new discounted plans offer YouTube Music Premium for $5/month (regularly $10) with the ad-free video service priced at $7/month (regularly $12).

However, there is an additional promotion which gives students who sign up for YouTube premium by January 31, 2019 a $6/month offer.

YouTube is following in the steps of Spotify and Apple Music which both offer compelling student discounts. Notably, Spotify partnered with Hulu back April to offer a $13/month bundle plan for students. YouTube’s new student pricing shaves $1 off that price for eligible students who sign up for both the premium video and music plans in the next two months.

YouTube Premium at $6 is likely a no-brainer for most college students. However, if you’re still on the fence about YouTube Music Premium, check out our full review with comparisons to Spotify and Pandora as well as our top five tips on how to get the most out of YouTube Music.

