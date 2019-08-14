Chromecast Ultra is down to $55, plus LG’s G8 ThinQ smartphone gets a $350 discount. We’re also seeing new all-time lows on Samsung’s all-metal BAR flash drives. Hit the jump for more in this episode of the 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Chromecast Ultra is an inexpensive console alternative

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Google Chromecast Ultra for $55. That’s $13 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. Face it, we all can find our smartphone much faster than the TV remote. With its impressively simple casting technology, Chromecast makes it extremely simple to beam content found on your phone up to the TV. With support for 4K, Chromecast Ultra brings UHD content to your home theater and the promise of Google Stadia game streaming later this year. Considering that game consoles tend to cost around $300 or so, this streamer significantly cuts upfront investment while still allowing you to play AAA games like Destiny 2.

LG G8 ThinQ Android Smartphone gets $350 discount

Amazon offers the unlocked LG G8 ThinQ 128GB Android Smartphone with hands-free Alexa for $500. Typically selling for $650 at Amazon these days, you’ll still find it going for $850 at Best Buy as well as B&H. That saves you up to 41% and drops the price down to the lowest we’ve seen to date. Sporting a 6.1-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision display, LG’s G8 ThinQ comes loaded with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage. And if that’s not enough, you’ll be able to add an extra 2 TB, thanks to an expandable microSD card slot. On the back of LG’s handset, you’ll also find 16 and 12 MP dual rear-cameras. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Samsung’s all-metal BAR flash drives on sale

Amazon has Samsung’s all-metal BAR flash drives on sale from $9. Our top pick is the 256 GB model for $40 (Reg. $50). There are various other capacities on sale, too, which you can see here. Samsung’s BAR line of flash drives goes beyond the usual plastic design with a sleek and modern metal build. Notable features include transfer speeds up to 300MB/s, a waterproof casing, and a keychain hook for added security on the go.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Swidget Configurable Outlet Review: Future-proof your smart home [Video]

Hot Wheels id Review: Vintage favorite goes modern with iPhone integration [Video]

Jackery SolarSaga 60W Panel Review: Perfect companion for Explorer 240 [Video]