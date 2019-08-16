Back in May, YouTube confirmed that its Originals programming would soon be free with ads. In an email to Premium subscribers today, the Google video site provided a date for when this change will begin.

The new freemium model for YouTube’s original content begins after September 24, 2019. All YouTube Originals series, movies, and live events moving forward will be free to watch with ads for “non-members.”

However, there will be tiering system where Premium subscribers “get immediate access to every episode of a new season” for binging. Free watchers will have wait for each new installment to be released.

Google is promising paying members exclusive Director’s cuts and bonus footage for Originals movies and live events. YouTube also reminds subscribers that downloads for offline viewing is another perk.

This is YouTube’s new “Single Slate” strategy and comes as most other media companies are putting content behind paywalls. It allows Google to sell premium advertising in front of content from the top YouTube creators and other big stars.

A Google support document provides a list of content that will remain exclusive to Premium subscribers. Items marked with an asterisk are “currently available or soon to be available with ads for a limited time for non-members.” Older seasons and other content will have a windowing period.

12 Deadly Days Fight of the Living Dead Kings of Atlantis Re:Imagine The Sidemen Show A Trip to Unicorn Island Fischer’s and the Lost Treasure Kwon Ji Yong Re:Set The Thinning Alexander IRL Foursome Lace Up Reggae Shark The Thinning: New World Order Bad Internet Fruit Ninja Lazer Team Roman Atwood’s Day Dreams ThreadBanger: Do or DIY Best Shot (Uncensored) Furze World Wonders Lazer Team 2 Run, Big Bang Scout! Top Management Bodied G Funk LeFloid Vs. The World Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television Tyler Shields: Provocateur Broke Ghostmates Les Emmerdeurs Scare PewDiePie Ultimate Expedition BTS: Burn the Stage Good Game LifeLine Sherwood Viper Club Bullsprit Groom* Lindsey Stirling: Brave Enough Sideswiped Vlogumentary Burn the Stage: The Movie Hyperlinked Liza on Demand* Sing It Wayne Champagne ILL I’m Poppy Maluma: Lo Que Era, Lo Que Soy, Lo Que Seré (Director’s Cut) Single By 30 We are Savvy Cobra Kai* Idolish 7 Mat Pat’s Game Lab Snap! We Love You Dallas & Robo Impulse* Me and My Grandma Sobreviví Weird City Dan and Phil: The Amazing Tour is Not on Fire Inventerprise Mind Field* Squad Wars Youth & Consequences Dan TDM Creates a Big Scene Jay Park: Chosen1 Museo Stalking Vampire Dance Camp Jingle Ballin’ Neuland Step Up High Water Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated (Director’s Cut) Kat & June One Shot Sugar Do You Want to See a Dead Body? Katy Perry: Witness World Wide Origin The Deported Escape the Night Kedi Paranormal Action Squad The Fake Show F2 Finding Football King of the Dancehall Prank Academy The Keys of Christmas

