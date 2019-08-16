New YouTube Originals after September 24th will be free with ads

Aug. 16th 2019

Back in May, YouTube confirmed that its Originals programming would soon be free with ads. In an email to Premium subscribers today, the Google video site provided a date for when this change will begin.

The new freemium model for YouTube’s original content begins after September 24, 2019. All YouTube Originals series, movies, and live events moving forward will be free to watch with ads for “non-members.”

However, there will be tiering system where Premium subscribers “get immediate access to every episode of a new season” for binging. Free watchers will have wait for each new installment to be released.

Google is promising paying members exclusive Director’s cuts and bonus footage for Originals movies and live events. YouTube also reminds subscribers that downloads for offline viewing is another perk.

This is YouTube’s new “Single Slate” strategy and comes as most other media companies are putting content behind paywalls. It allows Google to sell premium advertising in front of content from the top YouTube creators and other big stars.

A Google support document provides a list of content that will remain exclusive to Premium subscribers. Items marked with an asterisk are “currently available or soon to be available with ads for a limited time for non-members.” Older seasons and other content will have a windowing period.

12 Deadly Days Fight of the Living Dead Kings of Atlantis Re:Imagine The Sidemen Show
A Trip to Unicorn Island Fischer’s and the Lost Treasure Kwon Ji Yong Re:Set The Thinning
Alexander IRL Foursome Lace Up Reggae Shark The Thinning: New World Order
Bad Internet Fruit Ninja Lazer Team Roman Atwood’s Day Dreams ThreadBanger: Do or DIY
Best Shot (Uncensored) Furze World Wonders Lazer Team 2 Run, Big Bang Scout! Top Management
Bodied G Funk LeFloid Vs. The World Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television Tyler Shields: Provocateur
Broke Ghostmates Les Emmerdeurs Scare PewDiePie Ultimate Expedition
BTS: Burn the Stage Good Game LifeLine Sherwood Viper Club
Bullsprit Groom* Lindsey Stirling: Brave Enough Sideswiped Vlogumentary
Burn the Stage: The Movie Hyperlinked Liza on Demand* Sing It Wayne
Champagne ILL I’m Poppy Maluma: Lo Que Era, Lo Que Soy, Lo Que Seré (Director’s Cut) Single By 30 We are Savvy
Cobra Kai* Idolish 7 Mat Pat’s Game Lab Snap! We Love You
Dallas & Robo Impulse* Me and My Grandma Sobreviví Weird City
Dan and Phil: The Amazing Tour is Not on Fire Inventerprise Mind Field* Squad Wars Youth & Consequences
Dan TDM Creates a Big Scene Jay Park: Chosen1 Museo Stalking Vampire
Dance Camp Jingle Ballin’ Neuland Step Up High Water
Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated (Director’s Cut) Kat & June One Shot Sugar
Do You Want to See a Dead Body? Katy Perry: Witness World Wide Origin The Deported
Escape the Night Kedi Paranormal Action Squad The Fake Show
F2 Finding Football King of the Dancehall Prank Academy The Keys of Christmas

 

