Last week, Google removed the ability to disable the status light on Nest Cams to ensure end-user privacy. With that announcement, another change was made that will require you to reenable the security camera’s integration with Nest Protect and Secure.

Google Nest today provides an end-to-end smart home solution for safety and security. Having multiple devices allows for some straightforward integrations. For example, if your Nest Secure sounds an alarm or the Nest Protect detects smoke, you can have your Nest Cams stream footage even if they’re off.

With last week’s privacy change, Google essentially reset those existing integrations. The change was instituted to make sure you’re “always expressly opting in whenever any of our products are sending your audio recordings and video footage to Nest.”

We’re also changing how your cameras react when a Nest Secure alarm or Nest Protect detects smoke or carbon monoxide. Starting today, you will need to select each of your cameras to start recording during a smoke, carbon monoxide, or security event, even if this feature was previously enabled.

In addition to turning auto recording back on, users can select which cameras they want to start streaming in case of a smoke, carbon monoxide, or security event. Fortunately, this is only a one-time reset, with behavior unchanged from before once you enable the “Works with Protect” and “Works with Secure” options in the Nest app.

Nest Protect Emergency clip recording is OFF by default. To turn it on, go to Protect> Settings> Works with Protect. Nest Secure Security clip recording is OFF by default. To turn it on, go to Guard> Settings> Works with Security.

This Nest Cam recording reset was announced last week, and is rolling out alongside the controversial behavior change for camera status lights. Those two preferences for reenabling are available with today’s Nest app update (version 5.38) on Android and iOS, which also begins the Google Account migration.

