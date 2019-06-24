Since I/O 2019, standalone Nest branding has been aggressively phased out. Learning about and buying products is now on the Google Store, while support is from Google Help. Another change saw the old Nest logo removed from camera streams.

Two weeks ago, many Nest Cam owners noticed a brief device reboot. After the update, the logo at the top-right of video streams changed. The original featured a lower-case ‘n’ and was notable for having all the letters be connected. The joined ‘s’ and ‘t’ was especially subtle, but iconic.

The new logo is just the multi-colored ‘G’ and “Nest” in Google Sans below. While still gray in color, a darker shade is in use. That latter half is now what appears in the corner of all Nest camera streams, including the Hello Doorbell. Leveraging the company’s standard font, it is somewhat underwhelming and devoid of personality.

This change is widely rolled out, with reports that the transition began in mid-May. It’s somewhat odd that the ‘G’ was not included to maximize the brand opportunity that is people posting interesting — and often viral — clips to social media. However, the resulting logo would be somewhat tall.

via DetroitBORG

The first new product from Google Nest is the Nest Hub Max later this summer, while the company is adding stickers to existing Home Hub packaging to detail the new branding.

While “Google” has officially been appended to the name of every Nest product online, retail boxes for cameras and thermostats have not been refreshed. Another key absence is on the devices themselves, with “Nest” front and center on all units to date.

