Google Stadia is announcing its second set of new titles for the platform at Gamescom this week, and Orcs Must Die 3 has been revealed as one of the platform’s latest exclusives.

The best gifts for Android users

Developed by Robot Entertainment, the Orcs Must Die series kicked off in 2011 and has seen three titles in the series so far. Orcs Must Die and Orcs Must Die 2 were both positively reviewed by players on Steam, and the third, Orcs Must Die: Unchained, was released as a free-to-play title. That game, however, saw its servers shut down earlier in 2019.

For Orcs Must Die 3, Robot is bringing back the same tower defense-style gameplay that players enjoyed from the original games. Thanks to Stadia’s capabilities in the graphics department, though, all players will be able to get the best gameplay experience. Further, the developers have been able to increase the number of invading orcs on screen at once. During the Stadia Connect, Robot’s development team mentioned showing 500 on-screen at a single time.

Orcs Must Die! 3 ushers orc-slaying mayhem to a previously unimaginable scale. All new War Scenarios pit players and their friends against the largest orc armies ever assembled. Mountable War Machines give players the essential firepower to heave, stab, carbonize, and disarticulate the abominable intruders.

Orcs Must Die 3 is launching in spring 2020, meaning it won’t be available when Stadia launches later this year. It will be exclusive to Stadia with no mention yet if it will ever debut on Steam or other previous platforms for the series.

More on Google Stadia:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: