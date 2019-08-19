The second Stadia Connect event is going on now, a day ahead of Gamescom, and Google has said that the main focus of the event is games. Without a doubt, we’ll be seeing a plethora of new titles announced for the streaming platform. Here’s a continuously updated list of every game Google has announced during the second Stadia Connect.

Earlier this year, Google debuted the Stadia Connect format as a Nintendo Direct-like livestream event focusing on their game-streaming platform. The first event gave us a solid overview of how Google Stadia will work and what devices we will be able to play it on. During that same pre-E3 event, Google swiftly unveiled 30 different titles to look forward to.

The second Stadia Connect focused almost entirely on the games we will be able to play on Google Stadia. The company touted the various titles we can expect when Stadia launches in November and the games that will be on the horizon.

Here’s all seven games Google announced during the second Stadia Connect event.

Cyberpunk 2077

Kine

Orcs Must Die 3

Windjammers 2

Destroy All Humans!

Superhot

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle

Without a doubt, the biggest announcement of the event was Cyberpunk 2077, from CD Projekt Red, but the star of the show was the debut of Orcs Must Die 3 as a Stadia exclusive. The game’s developers spoke at length about things they were able to do with Orcs Must Die 3 that were not possible in previous games, including waves of 500 enemies.

Superhot was another welcome surprise of the show, and is possibly the oldest game being brought to Google Stadia, having debuted in 2016.

