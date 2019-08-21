Wednesday’s best deals include the annual Anker Summer Sale, plus Sony’s Xperia XZ2 Compact Smartphone hits a new all-time low and Ring Video Doorbell is just $78. Hit the jump for more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker Summer Sale delivers deals from $10

The annual Anker Summer Sale is now live over at Amazon with deals across just about every product category. That includes smartphone accessories, smart home gear, batteries, and much more from $10. Our top pick is Anker’s Soundcore Wakey Speaker and Qi Charger for $80. That’s a 20% discount from the regular going rate and a match of our previous Amazon all-time low mention. Check out the entire sale for even more deals.

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact Android offers 4K and HDR

Today only, B&H offers the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact 64GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $250. As a comparison, retailers have it for $450 currently. Today’s deal is $150 less than the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon and $220 less than our previous mention. With a 5-inch display featuring HDR support, the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact offers solid value at an affordable price. Notable features include a 19MP camera, 1080p and 4K video recording, up to 400GB microSD card support, and “selfie 3D capture”. Best of all? It offers the latest Android Pie operating system.

Ring Video Doorbell keeps an eye on things in HD

Rakuten offers the Ring Video Doorbell for $78. That’s down from the usual $100 price tag. Ring Video Doorbell delivers one of the easiest ways to keep track of your front door, visitors, and package deliveries. This model offers HD video feeds, two-way communication, and motion sensors.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

V-Moda Crossfade M-100 Master Review: Hi-Res update to a fan favorite [Video]

Swidget Configurable Outlet Review: Future-proof your smart home [Video]

Hot Wheels id Review: Vintage favorite goes modern with iPhone integration [Video]