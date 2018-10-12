Android Pie is now rolling out to the Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact

Sony has always had a pretty good policy around Android updates, and the company’s early 2018 flagships even took part in Google’s Android P beta program. Now, Sony is officially rolling out a Sony Xperia XZ2 Android Pie update for both the standard and compact versions of the phone.

Android 9 Pie has been available for a few months at this point, but the update hasn’t seen wide adoption. Only a handful of devices have seen updates, but now the Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact are picking up updates. Noted by Xperia Blog, Sony’s Xperia XZ2 Android Pie update is heading out to both devices as a roughly 1GB update.

Once installed, users will see a slightly revised interface from Sony’s past skins which is a bit more in line with Google’s aesthetic. The update also delivers the October 1st security patch and a new camera app as well. Features like Adaptive Battery and Brightness, a new screenshot editor, and more are also included.

It’s unclear at the moment if this is a global rollout, but quite a few reports are coming in. What’s especially nice about this, though, is that it beats Sony’s previously announced timeline. The company had mentioned that the Xperia XZ2 Android Pie update wouldn’t start until November, but here in mid-October, it’s already going out to users. That’s a good sign for the rest of the devices which were promised.

