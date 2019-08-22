RAVPower might be best known for their batteries and chargers, but the company also has many offerings that extend the functionality of your smart devices. One of those is the RAVPower FileHub, one of the best wireless SD card readers, and right now you can get on Amazon for $39.99 (Reg. $59.99) with our code 9TO5RP21.

Anyone that needs to be productive on the go can get the most out of the FileHub. If you have easy access to a wired internet connection that you’d like to make wireless, the router functionality of the FileHub will get you up to 300Mbps on 2.4GHz and up to 433Mbps on 5GHz. You can also move data between your device, SD cards, portable hard drives and SSDs easily using the FileHub app. And it will also quickly move files directly from an SD card over to an HDD or SSD with just a tap — no need for a computer.

Personally, I found the wireless SD card functionality to be the FileHub’s most useful feature. I take photos for my line of work constantly, and it can be a hassle getting them to my devices — particularly since laptops often forgo physical SD card slots. With the FileHub, I can quickly pop in my SD card from my camera, open up the FileHub app on my device, and transfer photos over as needed.

FileHub is also great for sharing. In addition to sharing your internet connection through the router function, the FileHub can let you easily share your media with friends and family. You can easily build a shared library of photos, videos, and music that can then be viewed on a wide variety of devices — FileHub works with iPhone, Android phones, tablets, Chrome OS laptops, and media players like Chromecast, Roku, and more.

Another great use case for the RAVPower FileHub is freeing up space on your devices. Whether you’ve run out of space on your iPhone, Google Pixel 3 XL, MacBook, or iPad, you can use the FileHub to quickly offload bigger files — like videos and photos — and quickly free up that precious space for other things that can’t be stored locally. Simply attach an SD Card or hard drive to the FileHub and use the app to transfer those files over wirelessly.

