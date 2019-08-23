Spotify for Android lost its homescreen widget in a recent update, much to the chagrin of some longtime users. If you want to replace Spotify for Android’s widget, here are a couple of ways to bring it back.

Replacements for Spotify’s homescreen widget on Android

Tasker and KWGT can create a new Spotify widget

SpotWidget is a quick and easy replacement

Since Android is a very flexible platform, there are plenty of ways to bring back the Spotify widget for your homescreen, all with their own pros and cons. Here are a few ways that might work for you.

– This $2 Android app is an easy Spotify widget replacement

By far the easiest way to replace the Spotify widget on your Android phone is to download an app called SpotWidget. While it’s not free, costing $1.99 on the Play Store, the app works really well. After installation, it’s as simple as placing it on your homescreen, giving it notification access, and hitting play on Spotify. Album art doesn’t work occasionally, but this is the easiest method to replace the Spotify widget I’ve come across so far.

– Create a new custom Spotify widget with Tasker and KWGT

Another method to replace the Spotify widget is to create your own. A combination of the Tasker and KWGT apps and a few minutes of work brings back a new version of the Spotify widget. This method is a bit complicated, but if you follow the step-by-step video guide below, it works well enough.

The best part of this method is that it’s entirely free. It relies on notification access and a third app if you want album art. To get the design automatically, you’ll also need to download a template file. Tasker’s publisher, João Dias, provides more context for this process on his website.

Tasker, KWGT, and AutoNotification are all free on the Google Play Store.

