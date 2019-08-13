One differentiating point of Android as a platform is the ability to use widgets on the homescreen. In its latest update, though, Spotify has removed the homescreen widget from its Android app.

The best gifts for Android users

Spotify usually isn’t all that quick to adopt new Android features, but this latest change is a bit of a head-scratcher. Widgets haven’t exactly been a huge focus over the past few years, but they’re still a useful feature that a lot of people use.

Still, Spotify for Android version 8.5 has removed the widget completely. If you still had the widget enabled, it won’t immediately go away, but it won’t be functional following this update. In a support post, Spotify explains that it “retired” the homescreen widget in favor of the playback notification that’s already built into Android (which Spotify has broken before). It’s unclear if there was further motivation for removing the widget.

Spotify’s Android widget before it was removed

This change has been met with negative feedback from the community as a whole. In a follow-up comment, a Spotify Moderator says that the company is “hearing” the community’s backlash and left a link to vote for a “new idea” of bringing the widget back. With enough votes, Spotify will “look into” the idea, but there’s no guarantee it’ll be coming back.

More on Spotify:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: