While Samsung initially pulled quarterly security patches for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, the uproar in response clearly helped change their mind, as they reinstated the program pretty sharpish. The first quarterly update since changing their mind brings the August security patch to the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.

The August security patch for the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge is rolling out mainly in Europe, with the OTA update currently available in France, Poland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Portugal, Greece, Netherlands, Switzerland, Croatia, Italy, Germany, Spain, and a few other regions (via SamMobile).

It’s worth noting that in most of these markets, it appears to be the Vodafone variant that is currently receiving the security update. That doesn’t necessarily mean that it will spread to every network, but it’s a good sign that it will come to other carriers and unlocked S7 models over the coming weeks.

Considering that the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge are now approaching four years old, it’s great that they are still receiving some kind of aftercare. However, it’s highly unlikely that we’ll see Android Pie and One UI on either Galaxy S7 model in the future. Instead, we’ll just have to make do with these quarterly security patches.

The August patch also includes a few Samsung-specific hotfixes for vulnerabilities exclusive to the Galaxy line. If you do happen to still rock the S7 or S7 Edge, it may be worth heading to your device Settings > System updates panel to manually check to see if the OTA update is waiting to be downloaded.

Alternatively, if you have seen the patch rolling out in your region, be sure to let us know in the comments section below.

